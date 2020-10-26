The families of victims in the collapsed church building at Akim Batabi in the Eastern Region have appealed to authorities to release the bodies of their relatives for burial.

In an interview with Adom News’ Kwasi Azor, the leader of the group, Kofi Ofori Atta, noted that the families need the 22 dead bodies for burial to prevent extra cost at the morgue.

Having completed the rescue mission, families believe the authorities have spare time to sort out the bodies for burial preparations.

It was around 3:00 pm last Tuesday, when the Church of Prosperity, owned by Prophet Akoa Isaac, collapsed trapping about 60 congregants who had assembled for a church programme.

Meanwhile, some members of the group say if indeed the building was constructed with poor quality materials, including inferior iron rods, then the law must deal with authorities of the church.

They have also pleaded with the government to ensure buildings are put up in accordance with the laws of the land, to avert similar occurrences.