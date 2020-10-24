The search and rescue operation at the collapsed church building at Akyem Batabi has come to an end.

According to authorities, a full-blown investigation will be conducted despite the conclusion of the operation to ascertain the cause of the accident and bring perpetrators to book.

The death toll remains 22 out of 30 persons retrieved from the rubble of the Church of Prosperity in the Eastern Region.

Rescue workers combed through the rubble overnight as they search for worshipers said to be praying in the building at the time of its collapse on October 20.

“This is sad news and we cannot do anything about it. We will only give it to the almighty God,” he said.

The National Disaster Management Organisation boss, who led the search operation, said his outfit will collaborate with the agencies to look into the incident.

“We want to assure him [DCE] that NADMO will coordinate all the relevant agencies to support his call for investigations so that all the culprits will be punished,” he explained.

The NADMO boss urged assemblies to step up their physical inspection of property to avoid future occurrence.

He also expressed his condolences to the families who lost relatives in the accident.

The bodies have been deposited at the Akyem Oda Government Hospital morgue.