Award-winning Gospel musician, Empress Gifty Adorye, has turned heads on social media with her recent activity.

This was after she posted a photo which featured Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

The photo saw her rock a white top on blue jeans with slippers coupled with her blonde weavon.

Mr Arhin, on the other hand, wore a blue-black Kaftan as the two give off their beautiful smiles.

She took to her Facebook page to share the photo which has seen fans and followers express massive love for them.

Mr Eugene Arhin and Empress Gifty Adorye.

The singer in her caption indicated Mr Arhin was a family member she never knew of.

“I didn’t know he was my family member. My family is proud of you for working hard for the President of the Republic of Ghana. We will surely honour you. Eugene Arhin Noko pressure,” she wrote.