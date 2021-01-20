Veteran Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, has taken to social media to share a photo of adorable newborn twins.

The photo saw Mrs Baffoe in white attire with a silver scarf as she beams with smiles for the camera.

She held the adorable babies, who were fast asleep apart in each arm.

The actress took to her Instagram page to post the adorable photo captioned: “Allah is our strength ❤️❤️❤️.”

Actress, Kalsoume Sinare

Her page has since gone wild with comments and questions from fans who were curious to know if they are her children as they expressed massive love.

In satisfying their curiosity, she posted another photo which saw a young lady she identified as her sister holding the babies.

She captioned “Congratulations to my little sister Sekinatu Sinare..❤️❤️❤️💥🙏🏾..Allah is the greatest.”

Though some fans have admitted they were initially deceived, they have still expressed their love for the babies and mother.