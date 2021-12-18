Veteran Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, is a fresh graduate in town.

Photos circulation online show her in graduation outfit as she becomes a degree holder from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Mrs Baffoe, who was spotted in a white outfit, graduated after reading Public Service and Governance.

The actress was part of the university’s 21st congregation held on Friday, December 17, 2021, where she reportedly bagged Second Class Upper honours.

Her colleague actress, Jackie Appiah, was present to share in her joy.