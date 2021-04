Veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has stunned fans with a video enjoying Gyakie’s ‘My Mind Dey for You’ song.

She is seen moving her body while dancing and modelling to her car.

At a point, she waved goodbye to her fans in the video which she shared on Instagram with the caption: “….you can always start again…”

READ ALSO:

The video has been admired so much by her colleague actors, and Ghanaians at large that they have praised her.