Ghanaian Aftrobeats singer, Mzvee, has sent social media buzzing with a video of her cooking in the kitchen.

In the video, Mzvee excited her fans with her cooking skills as she prepares various Ghanaian dishes including Tilapia light soup.

However, one striking thing that has caught the attention of many was her outfit.

The songstress, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, was captured in a morning coat and high heels as she effortlessly goes about her duties.

She took to her Instagram page to share the video which had her coming home song which featured Tiwa Savage playing in the background.

She captioned: Yes I’m wearing heels to cook in the kitchen backed by laughter emojis.

