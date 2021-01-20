The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced new restrictions for students as a surge in COVID-19 cases is recorded.

The University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, stated management has agreed that “all activities that bring group of students together have been banned till further notice.”

He elaborated the ban applies to gathering such as morale night, sporting activities, jams, musical concert, health walks and other recreational activities.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on ‘Kuro yi mu Nsem,’ the University Relations Officer said punishment awaits anyone who goes contrary to the new protocols.

ALSO

Dr Bekoe said the university is strictly enforcing its COVID-19 protocols to protect the students against the novel respiratory virus

Dr Bekoe added parents and guardians should be rest assured of the safety of their wards on campus.

He also made it known that provisions have been made for the students to be equipped with Personal Protective Equipment.