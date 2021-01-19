Students of Tano Kurom M/A Primary School in the Asante Akyem South Municipal in the Ashanti Region are being forced to study in a market structure.

The municipality is currently facing infrastructural challenges which has left students stranded after official reopening took effect yesterday, January 18.

With the absence of a school structure, the market women have been forced to vacate their property for the primary school pupils.

The yet-to-be-completed structure houses primary 1 to 6 pupils who study in the same classroom.

The situation, according to authorities of the school, has made it difficult for both teachers and pupils to engage in effective teaching and learning.

Headmaster Samuel Bawuah has told Adom News in an interview that the situation has demotivated teachers as they fail to show up for teaching sometimes.

Some residents who also spoke to Adom News said the condition is adversely affecting the studies of their wards as they are forced to opt for schools outside the district.



Stakeholders of the municipality are therefore calling on central government and interested NGOs to come to their aid.

Watch the video below for more: