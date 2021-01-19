New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalists in the Sefwi Wiaso Constituency are calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to appoint their Member of Parliament (MP) as a Cabinet minister.

The concerned supporters said Dr Kwaku Afriyie, having been a long-serving member of the party, is worth being honoured, especially for his contribution to NPP’s win in the constituency.

Resulting from his hard work, over 500 delegates of the party appealed for him to run unopposed in the parliamentary primaries, and subsequently in the general election, where he garnered over 54% of the votes.

In President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first tenure, Dr Afriyie served as a member of the Parliamentary Privileges Committee and a member of the Health Committee.

The supporters are, thus, appealing to President Akufo-Addo to once again work with Dr Afriyie in his second term in office.

Dr Afriyie served under the former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines and later served as Minister of Health from 2001 to 2005.

In his tenure, he introduced and implemented the well-known National Health Insurance Scheme, the National Post–Graduate Training programme of doctors and established the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons for a Postgraduate training of doctors in Ghana.

He additionally introduced the National Ambulance System in 2004 to facilitate health delivery in the country.

Having chalked such tremendous success and made an input in the NPP over decades, the Sefwi NPP has argued that Dr Afriyie is one of the finest MPs who is worth serving as a Cabinet Minister.