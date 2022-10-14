The 42nd World Food Day has been celebrated in Ghana with a call on food scientists, vendors and players to make food safe for consumption.

This year’s celebration-themed Leave no one behind: Better production, nutrition, a better environment and a better life saw regulators, scientists, vendors, and CSOs in attendance for the launch.

Ghana’s celebration was spearheaded by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR), regulatory bodies, scientists and food industry players.

The CSIR used the day to launch four new products Koose powder, Soya, Millet and cereal plain through a food exhibition in Accra.

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, called on Ghanaians to reorient their minds on local food consumption and urged industry players and food scientists to help in that direction.

Prof. Charles Tortoe, Director at CSIR also encouraged Ghanaians to use the outfit to research and improve upon food products.

He added the Centre was doing a lot to transform local foods and taste.

Some exhibitors at the food fair, sharing their experiences with Adom News, asked consumers to patronise local foods.