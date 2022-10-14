Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Imane Quaadil, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Yendi from 15th-18th October, 2022 as part of her diplomatic duties to strengthen ties between Morocco and the people of Yendi.

Her visit follows some discussions held between the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Moroccan Ambassador on issues of mutual interest, particularly on skills-based training and other opportunities from Morocco to benefit the people of Yendi.

At the last engagement in Accra, Mrs Quaadil expressed her desire to visit Yendi in October, saying that, “it will be exciting and great for Morocco to collaborate with the people of Yendi in areas of skills training, information, technical education and religion.

Her visit she said was to strengthen her country’s ties with Ghana, particularly the ancient town of Yendi for a stronger cooperation.

The Ambassador on arrival with Alhaji Mahama in Tamale on Friday will drive to the Dagbon Traditional Capital, Yendi to witness the Damba and return to Tamale for a welcome dinner.

On Saturday, the delegation will pay a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu and Ndan Ya-Na, Mahama Abukari II, after which the delegation would move to a Skills Exhibition Center at the Yendi Community Centre.

The delegation will also inspect a Skill Development Center Site, visit Mion and return to Tamale.

The team on Sunday will pay a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura at Damango and visit the Mole National Park Game Reserve.

On Monday, the delegation will also visit the Tamale Technical University, the University for Development Studies and depart to Accra.

Alhaji Mahama, on his part, noted that it has been his priority to create relationships with the international community for the benefit of the people of Yendi that will bring in the necessary support for development in the long run.

He said the objective is to create a sister-city relationship between Yendi and the other cities of the world.