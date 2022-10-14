Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney Hamilton Nixon, has officially announced his bid for the position of National Organiser.

His announcement comes as the party gears up to elect new national executives on December 17, 2022, ahead of the 2024 general election.

He declared his intention at a press conference where he stated it was about time the NDC gets people who can help to recapture power in 2024.

He stated he has risen through various ranks of the party and was the best bet for the position.

“Seriously, I have some plans and policies and programmes that I believe that after my study throughout from the branch to national if I am given the opportunity to join the team that will help in taking decisions, and planning for the NDC, we will win political power come 2024,” he said.

The Deputy National Organiser, who seeking to unseat the incumbent, Joshua Akamba, added that he has great confidence in his track record and fully believes his three strategic plans will be enough to convince the electorate to give him the position.

The three strategic plans have been listed under strengthening structures, security and support.

Strengthening Structures

“My focus is to make sure that I strengthen the structures with the party executives elected. These structures have the Youth Wing, The Women Wing, The Zongo Caucus,” he said.

Mobilisation



He said he is going to pay attention and work hand-in-hand with the International Relations Directorate and achieve that mobilisation and make the party attractive abroad and at home.

“Because all the mobilisation will turn into votes, and these officers are trained to manage the election process at that level ie. Polling agents, officers managing ballot papers right from printing to the polling station.

“And so, you cannot manage an organizational department and succeed without paying attention to that department and making sure that whatever resource that they need is given to them, if not and you are able to do the mobilisation, you are going to have serious challenges at the end of General Elections.”

Equip IT Directorate

He says the party needs to switch fully to the latest technology. He said if party officers are not equipped well enough and they are not able to transmit all the good works done and results in that short and real-time all their work will be in vain.

Security

According to Chief Biney, one cannot run a political party without a proper defined internal security working under instructions and within the laws of the country.

He highlighted instances in past elections where lives were lost at Techiman South, Ablekuma and the worst of it in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

“The party must have internal security to work hand-in-hand with the Police. This time around there are some Police people whose interest is not policing for the state but the Police for their political parties,” he said, adding that they have to be called to order.

He said with this structure, the NDC security will make sure that the bad nuts even within the Police are handed over to the Police for them to deal with them accordingly.

“We need to make sure that the ballots are protected, the polling stations are protected, the coalition centres are protected, because it involves human lives, and as a political party it will be our responsibility to make sure all those who come in the interest of the party are protected. You can only do them when you have support.”

Support

He said as Social Democrats, the party must identify strategic partners who believe in the NDC’s ideology and help build human capacity and the strengthening of structures of the party.

“If we are able to do this and we have officers elected and they go through some sort of training to build their capacity, they go along with the plans and the policies of the party and they work according to plan to make sure that we achieve nothing but the purpose for which we are all on the field working,” he said.

Logistics and Funds

He said all these plans and laid down policies work with logistics and renewed fund-raising skills for it to be implemented well.

“We are in serious crises but as a political party we are doing everything possible to make sure that we put men in place, put plans and programmes together and go out there and campaign for the good people of Ghana to buy into that vision of the National Democratic Congress,” he added.

Chief Biney joined the NDC in 1996.

He acted as a polling station agent at Tema Community 2, BBC to be precise and Kpone Katamanso constituency, but eventually transferred his vote to Ekumfi in the Central Region.

He subsequently contested and won at Ekumfi as Vice constituency Chairman and also contested as Parliamentary candidate for Ekumfi but lost it.

Chief Biney has been a Regional Security Coordinator in the Central Region and served on many committees in the party.