A smart laboratory and an electronic-Library initiated to boost education have been commissioned for St. Peter’s Senior High School (SHS) at Kwahu-Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

The two projects were fully funded by Nana Owiredu Wadie I, the development chief of the area through his Kabaka foundation, a non-profit organisation.

The $52,000 projects, which commenced early this year, will go a long way to unlock the difficulties students go through, especially in ICT education.

The unveiling coincided with the 65th anniversary of the school.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Dr Henry Larbi, explained to journalists the E-Libray and the Smart laboratory will go a long way to add value to education and better the economy.

“We are now in the industrial revolution whereby there’s a new way to use artificial intelligence and to use robotics in solving issues in developing countries and economies.

“So these students are going to have access to this artificial intelligence and any other point that you’d need in the future because we don’t need these public services anymore but students need to be innovative so this is going to allow them to be innovative,” he said.

Guest Speaker at the ceremony, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III, who is the paramount chief of the New Juaben traditional area, commended school authorities for holding high the name of the school over the years.

“On this day, I will like to congratulate the stakeholders for making the school progress, thus, far. My special appreciation goes to the past and present board members, headmaster, teaching and non-teaching, for without your dedication, commitment, selflessness and initiative, this school would not have maintained its high level of discipline and academic success. You have worked tirelessly in carving an enviable name for the school that needs to be appreciated and maintained,” he stated

The school’s Board chairman, Nana Owiredu Wadie I, called for sustainable support from stakeholders in the development of the school in the face of the new industrial revolution.