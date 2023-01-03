The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been the most successful political parties in the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Both parties have immensely and enviably contributed to the development of the country.

That notwithstanding, the Member of Parliament for Sehwi Wiawso who doubles as the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, has claimed that the NDC is a horrible alternative Ghanaians could bring to power in 2024.

The reason is that he believes the NDC as a party has no plan for the development of the country.

According to Dr Afriyie, despite the NPP having flaws, comparing them to the NDC is very horrible.

He admitted the disappointment of the government and the resentment and frustrations of the citizens but said nobody has ever wished for the NDC to be in power in the years to come.

He asserted the NDC is merely known for criticizing the government yet they have no better alternative plan to build the nation as compared with NPP.

The MP said this after the commissioning of a durbar ground at Sehwi Ewiase in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

Also, Dr Afriyie said the Western North Region deserved better because the area produces a lot of resources that contribute to the development of the country, hence the creation of the region, adding that the onus is on the NPP to build the region as well.