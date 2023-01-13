The Sehwi-Wiawso High Court, presided over by his Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako, has affirmed Dr Kwaku Afriyie as MP-elect for the constituency.

After the 2020 election at Sehwi-Wiawso Constituency, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Paul Evans Aidoo, petitioned the Sehwi-Wiawso High Court to challenge the results of the election collated by the Electoral Commission.

He indicated that there was no proper collation of results and also unidentified thugs snatched Sehwi-Asawinso community centre 2 polling station results, hence, the court must declare the outcome of the election null and void and also refrain Dr Kwaku Afriyie from holding himself as MP-elect for Sehwi-Wiawso.

On January 6, 2021, Mr Aidoo and the NDC petitioned the High Court for a resolution.

Two years later on January 13, 2023, the High Court upon hearing the accounts of both the petitioner and the defendants (Dr Kwaku Afriyie and Electoral Commission) declared that the cases of the petitioner – being that there was no collation of results and a snatching of ballot boxes – have no merit.

The presiding Judge, His Lordship Justice Kwame Amoako, said there were contradictions and inconsistencies in the evidence that has been provided to the court. He, therefore, affirmed Dr Kwaku Afriyie as the Member of Parliament duly elected for the Sehwi Wiawso constituency.

After the court proceedings, the counsel for the defendant, Lawyer Paul Nkuah Gyapong told Adom News’ Augustine Boah the outcome of the case is purely in the right direction.

Also, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the defendant indicated that the incident of ballot box snatching must be investigated well by the police to bring more vindication to his name.

However, the counsel for the petitioner, Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, said they accept the verdict in good faith despite disagreeing with some sections of the results declared by the presiding judge.

Meanwhile, the Western North Regional Minister minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, expressed joy over the outcome of NDC’s petition.