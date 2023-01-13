The Majority Caucus in Parliament’s anger has been heightened following oversight responsibility given to the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as caretaker Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Industry by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Caucus would be holding a crunch meeting when parliament returns from recess to determine their next line of action on their demand for the removal of Finance Minister Mr Ofori-Atta, says Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

According to him, the Caucus would also engage the President after the meeting to know his stand for their next set of action.

“The decision for Ofori-Atta’s removal was a Caucus decision… As a Leader, I will be talking to the MPs on an individual basis, and we will put together their reservations.

“We still must have a Caucus meeting (upon return) after which we will meet the president. And I believe that the right thing will be done,” the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said while speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV.

This comes after leadership of the NPP had an agreement with the Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party, somewhere in November 2022 to make themselves available for the reading of the 2023 budget by the Finance Minister.

The agreement reached indicated that Mr Ofori-Atta will be supported in presenting the budget, the passing of its appropriation, and to lead government in its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The meeting was after the NPP MPs threatened to boycott the budget presentation if Mr Ofori-Atta presented it.

Interestingly, in as much as the Majority want Mr Ofori-Atta out, the President has given him additional responsibility as a caretaker minister for the Ministry of Trade and Industry after Alan Kyerematen’s resignation.