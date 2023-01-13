Newly-wed couple, Davido and Chioma has assured each other of everlasting love with an unconventional gesture following their wedding.

Every Christian married couple is expected to announce their union with rings, but Mr and Mrs Adeleke have settled on matching tattoos on their ring fingers.

The couple inked the matching tattoos at the same time and shared the process on their social media platforms.

While Davido inked Chioma, written in cursive, Chioma also tattooed David on her finger.

Davido and Chioma get tattoos of each other's first name on their ring finger

The development is coming after Davido paid Chioma Rowland’s bride price in full in a private event that happened during the festive period on January 3.

They followed up and registered their marriage at a local registry.

Meanwhile, Davido has completed processes of acquiring a brand new G-Wagon for his wife.