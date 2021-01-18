The Conference of Directors of Private Pre-Tertiary Schools says it is not compulsory for members to reduce monies taken for fees and other services rendered to parents and their wards during the 2020/21 academic year.

This, according to the Association, is because, just as hotels and all private business entities in Ghana can review their fees without consulting customers or clients, private

school owners have the same prerogative.

In a press release signed by the President of the Association, Philip Boateng Mensah, parents were encouraged to stop complaining about the increase in fees and take their wards to schools within their budget.

“Parents have unfettered access to all schools in Ghana including government schools, which are almost free, so it is needless to decide to stay in a particular school when your budget cannot keep you there.

“Private Schools have levels. The maintenance, running expenses, and quality of teachers and other services differ from one school to another. If you want a five-star school, you should be ready to pay for a five-star service,” part of the release read.

The statement follows various petitions by parents and other stakeholders to private school owners to reduce admission and fees as schools reopen across the country in line with a directive from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The parents had alleged that the effect of Covid-19 and its impact on businesses give backing to their appeal for a reduction in school fees.

But arguing its case, the Association said private school owners were left without support from parents or government during the outbreak of the pandemic, hence the decision to adjust fees upwards to adequately handle the safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service is in order.