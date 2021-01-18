Actress Vicky Abla Zugah is the latest victim of an impersonator fond of scamming unsuspecting fans of actresses.

The suspect, believed to be a female, contacts celebrities and demands phone numbers of others under the pretext of an appeal for fund.

The actress, who had been off social media after a short illness, was alerted by colleague Juliet Ibrahim after she was made a target.

Vicky Zugah

A GHc3,000 demand from the scammer alerted actress Ibrahim her friend could not be the person on the other side of the phone.

After the failed attempt, another text was sent to legendary actress Kalsoume Sinare, requesting for Nadia Buari’s number.

RECALLED

A startled Miss Zugah is calling on all to be vigilant, despite the scammer being under police watch, yet to be arrested.

Recall some Ghanaians recently cried out after being repeatedly scammed by a suspect who posed as Fella Makafui.