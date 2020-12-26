An imposter using the name of actress Fella Makafui to scam people of their money has been caught and exposed.

The imposter, who has not been physically apprehended yet, was exposed through the vigilance of blogger Zionfelix.

According to Zionfelix, the imposter reached out to him on WhatsApp and pretended to be the actress and requested for the numbers of other celebrities.

In the chat, the imposter claimed that she was organising a donation exercise on December 30, 2020, and was going to need the support of those celebrities.

After the chat, she called Zionfelix on phone to ask for more numbers and it was at that time the blogger realised that it was not her voice.

He then went on Instagram to enquire from the actress herself who denied any knowledge of such a donation exercise going on.