Actress Precious Frimpong, better known as Fella Makafui, has shown off her wealth at the star-studded birthday party of musician Sista Afia.

A video on Instagram has an excited Fella Makafui celebrating with the birthday girl as she’s seen in the thick of affairs.

As the fun built up at the enclosed area of the Oasis Lounge, Fella Makafui brought out a bundle of GHC5 notes and started spraying it all over the birthday celebrant.

Sista Afia, as the money started raining on her, decided to enjoy the moment by twerking for the attendees.

Sista Afia turned a year older on November 8, 2020, and she decided to mark the day with an exclusive birthday bash which saw many people in attendance.

The party was graced by the likes of Ibrah1, Keche, Tima Kumkum and a host of other popular and big names in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.