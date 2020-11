Famous Ghanaian musician, Francisca Gawugah, popularly known as Sista Afia, turned 28 years old on November 8, 2020.

Sista Afia, who was born on November 8, 1992, decided to spoil her fans on social media with some breathtaking photos to mark her birthday.

READ ALSO:

Two particular shots were sighted on her verified Instagram handle, one showing extreme glamour and the other, her dumbfounding prettiness.

Check them out: