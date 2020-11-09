The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging Ghanaians to vote out president Nana Akufo-Addo as the United States of America recently did to Donald Trump.

According to Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the president’s performance, since he took office, has been very abysmal, hence the need for Ghanaians to show him the exit.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Suhum as part of John Mahama’s tour of the Eastern Region, Mr Ofosu -Ampofo criticised the president for mismanaging the economy.

He added the ‘Year of Road’ policy the New Patriotic Party has been beating their chest over has performed below expectations and an inspection in Eastern Region and Tsebi confirms his claims.

For this, he is calling on the Ghana Private Road Transport Union and concerned drivers to show President Akufo-Addo their disappointment come December 7.

“Just as Americans did to Trump, let Akufo-Addo also be a one-term president so we can be free from misery. John Mahama is the man for the job and his tenure will see more hospitals, markets and roads constructed,” he said.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo also touched on what he termed ‘Sakawa sod-cutting’, which to date has not seen any update or structural development.