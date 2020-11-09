Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, is in doubt for Ghana’s upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double-decker against Sudan.

Partey suffered a thigh injury on Sunday and was replaced after the interval by Dani Ceballos in 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home in the English Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana international was spotted with an ice pack on his left thigh.

Partey will undergo further checks to ascertain the severity of the injury which could rule him out of the qualifiers.

Speaking to the official club website, head coach of the side, Mikel Arteta confirmed that the midfielder will have a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

“We don’t know,” he said. “We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away.

“Let’s wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is.”

He also spoke on if Partey will miss Black Stars African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

“I don’t know,” he said. “As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him.

“Then we will decide what to do with him,” he added.

The Black Stars deputy skipper is racing against time to be fit for Thursday’s clash against the Falcons of Jediane at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Partey, who joined the Gunners in a £45 million deal this summer, has impressed hugely and has already drawn comparisons with ex-Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.

He has made four league appearances for Mr Arteta’s side.