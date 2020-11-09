The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bia West in the Western north region, John Koah, has lamented the recent rapid increase in HIV/AIDS positive cases in the district.

Mr Koah revealed that averagely, 46 new positive cases of HIV/AIDS are recorded every three months.

“This development is worrying considering the fact that the prevalence rate was on the decline some few years back,” he said.

In a very expedient action, the DCE appealed to the chiefs and religious leaders in the district to help educate the teeming members, particularly the youth, to desist from activities that would promote the spread of the disease.

Adom News with the district HIV/AIDS Focal Person, Douglas Danso, highlighted the factors that have caused the rise in HIV/AIDS positive cases in the district.

Also, he advised the public to check their status for either early treatment or protection.

Their comments were made during the celebration of the 36th Farmers’ Day at Sefwi Papaase in Bia West District.