Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has threatened to beat Counsellor Lutterodt.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor shared a video of his recent heated argument with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin on UTV, where he was calmed down by Counsellor Edumata, Bulldog, Nana Ama McBrown and others on the show.

He praised Counsellor Edumata as the best.

Later, he took a dig at Counsellor Lutterodt and threatened to beat him.

Funny Face captioned the video: “AY3KA obi to atswi, GYE NYAME, Herrrrh I never taught a day will come… I will see dis videos and laugh instead of crying like I used to do … Counselor Edumata am really sorry .. u da best councilor ever not some useless psychopath fake ass nigga counselor lutadross Lutterodt waiting for u to say something .. and see how I look for u and beat u live on Facebook and Instagram.. plus twitter .. abi u want fame… I will give it to u on a silver platter ONE MAN THOUSAND.”