The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, November 8, 2020, ended its three-days fasting and prayers ahead of the December 7 polls.

This was crowned with a thanksgiving service at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra.

The thanksgiving service had the party’s running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo and other bigwigs in attendance.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, in her remarks, expressed appreciation to the General Overseer of the church, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah.

She also used the opportunity to share few words from their manifesto and the need for peace in the 2020 election.

“Every time we come here we know the graces we take away and today, the Apostle General has talked about peace.

“Violence sometimes happens because people feel eliminated, disrespected, marginalised and don’t feel included that was why we crafted our manifesto the way we did for people to feel included,” she said.

She added: “Our land must heal, Ghana must heal and all that divisiveness, exclusion to the point that families are being torn apart, communities don’t come together any more friendship is threatened are done away with.”

The Apostle General expressed optimism that the good Lord will answer the prayers of the party.

“I told them my doors are opened as always when they requested to hold their thanksgiving service here and I will say God is the one who answers prayers and may their prayers be answered,” he said.

However, he charged members of the party to do their utmost best to ensure peace prevails in the election.

“There is a demand I want to place on them, they must ensure this election is peaceful and whatever the outcome, they will accept the will of God and the people,” he urged.

ALSO READ:

The party announced that it will hold three-day fasting and prayers, starting November 5 under the theme ‘The Horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory is in the hands of the Lords.’

The party set aside the days to intercede for peace and stability of Ghana and an intervention to halt the recent spree of armed robbery, killings and other violent crimes.

Watch the video attached above: