Outspoken prophet, lampooned over his botched victory prophecy for United States of America (USA) President, Donald Trump, says the election is not over.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is certain what God revealed to him in a vision about the US election is what shall come to pass.

“I saw Biden holding the votes, Trump hit the back of his palm, took it from his hand and left so the movie has not ended,” he said while addressing critics calling him false prophet.

Prophet Kobi, who is the Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, predicted Mr Trump’s victory.

He said: “2020 no change, Trump will sit on America’s seat again. American will not vote for him but he will be President. The votes that will come will be for Biden but Trump will still be President.”

But setting the records straight on Sunday, November 8, 2020, Prophet Kobi said Mr Biden has won the popular votes, but the seat is for President Trump.

“On America, this is what I said. The votes are for Biden but the seat is for Trump. The movie has not ended,” he noted.

Prophet Kobi said he won’t respond to critics because the American election is not over.