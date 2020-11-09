Some Ghanaians are in shock over young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa‘s latest photo on social media.

The actress, born Clara Amoateng Benson, once again stunned social media users with her heavy boobs which she said is a hereditary trait that runs in her maternal lineage.

Miss Benson seems to have added on weight making her appear quite older as she rocks an ash T-shirt on a black trouser.

The photo saw Maame Serwaa pose with comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win for the camera.

Fans, who have been left in awe, quizzed if it was the same old Maame Serwaa.

Watch the photo below: