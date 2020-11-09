Meet 95-year-old man who has never had a haircut [Video]

A 95-year-old man from India’s Karnataka state claims that he has never once cut his hair, which now measures an impressive 24-feet-long.

Doddapalliah, who is reportedly 95 years old, has to go through the daily pain of bundling his hair into a huge, entangled mass on top of his head.

According to a viral Newsflare video, Doddapalliah believes himself to be a human deity and has never once trimmed his locks for fear of losing his status as a human god.

Although the long and heavy hair is obviously more of a hindrance than a blessing, especially at his age, he would rather ask people to help him wrap his hair rather than get it cut.

In the short clip, a frail-looking Doddapalliah can be seen squinting in pain as a couple of people work to untangle the entangled mess on top of his head for a photo shoot.

It doesn’t look like his hair has been washed in a while either, which would explain the thick, hard looking dreadlocks.

READ ALSO:

Doddapalliah is certainly not the first person to have earned a mention on Oddity Central for his hair.

In the past, three men have been featured in similar state; Sakal Dev Tuddu, an Indian man who hadn’t cut his hair in four decades, this Chinese man who had allegedly not cut his hair in 54 years, or ‘male Rapunzel’ Savjibhai Rathwa, who kept his 19-meter-long hair in a black rope wrapped around his right arm.