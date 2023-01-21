Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah has had her fair share of abusive relationships which have made her very cautious when it comes to men.

And as a result, though she is very single now, she is not in any haste to be in a relationship.

Vicky made this revelation in an itervview with Graphic showbzi.

“I am not in a relationship, it is not in my plans for now. I have other things to concentrate on. When guys approach me, we talk for some time and then if it is not working for me, I just back off.

“My preference is a man with ambition, a hardworking guy, God-fearing, gentle, respectful and loving. I am not looking for a perfect person but he needs to be above average for me,” she stated.

Asked if she is particular about looks, she said, “I used to be particular about the physical appearance of a guy before other stuff but now maturity has changed a lot of things for me. Now, I look at the personality first then other things follow.”

Away from relationships, Vicky Zugah said she just finished shooting a star-studded movie titled The Recruitment and asked everybody to watch out for it. The movie features actors such as Edinam Atatsi, Fred Amugi, Salma Mumin and Peter Ritchie among others.