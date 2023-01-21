There has been nothing shady about the spending on the National Cathedral project, a member of the Board of Trustees, Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, has said.

According to her, the Board has been nothing short of transparent about its spending with regards to the project.

She made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

This is amidst allegations of criminalities and multiple identities against the Executive Secretary, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Prophet Boateng, according to Mr Ablakwa, using the identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, received GH¢2.6 million from the national cathedral board through JNS Centre Limited which he was a director.

Reacting to the development, Rev Dr Joyce Aryee reiterated the amount was a loan repayment with no interest.

“The GHC2.6m refund to JNS is nothing shady. We asked for funds and the company supported us. So there is no scandal anyway as purported. We have been very transparent,” she said.

Going forward, she said the Board in the coming days will publish a list of donors for 2022.