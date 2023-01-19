A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, has disclosed that loans are being accepted for the construction of the project.

She affirmed that the GhC2.6 million paid to Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng as disclosed in North Tongu Member of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa’s expose’ was a loan repayment with no interest.

“It got to a time that we needed loans from individuals.

“That was the instance we had to pay a contractor and we needed GHc2.6 million to add to what we had. We knew we could get the money but due to urgency, we couldn’t wait. So one of us decided he could provide the funds so we repay him when we receive the funds. No interest was requested,” she said on Adom TV’s Badwam show.

Rev. Dr Aryee revealed that no member of the board has spent any money from the coffers of the project.

She expressed her excitement about the National Cathedral as that which will serve as a neutral ground that unites all Christians during national events.

“No one has spent any money and by God’s Grace, no one will. No one on the board signs the cheque except the chairman who has to be given approval from an authority.

“First of all, we have many Christian denominations yet we don’t have a neutral ground for the gathering of all Christians.”

“The National Cathedral will unite us, For instance, during events like National Day of prayer, and National Thanksgiving Day. We all will gather at the venue.

“When a particular denomination organizes a program, other denomination members don’t attend. But when the event is neutral they attend,” she said.