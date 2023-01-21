The Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral has so far received over GHC29m through mobile money transfers for the project.

A member of the Board, Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Friday.

She, however, noted the donation has been slow considering the expectations that a lot more people will contribute towards the noble course.

Rev Dr Joyce Aryee said she believes the project would have far advanced but for limited funds at their disposal.

“The aim of the Club was to mobilise one million Ghanaians who will give 100 Cedis a month towards the construction of the National Cathedral. So If at least we had about one million Ghanaians contributing GHS100 each month, we would have gone far,” she said.

She, however, expressed appreciation to Ghanaians who have contributed so far and urged a lot more citizens to contribute their widow’s mite.

The ‘100-cedis-a-month club’ was launched on August 12, 2021, to enable Ghanaians contribute to the construction of the National Cathedral.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who announced the initiative, dubbed, ‘Ketewa biara nsua’, said it was to provide members of the general public an opportunity to share the cost and be part of a historical event, i.e, the construction of a national cathedral.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians, who wish to support the noble cause, can do so by dialling the short code *979* and follow the necessary steps.

ALSO READ:

‘GH¢100-a-month-Club’ launched to raise funds to build National Cathedral

Nat’l Cathedral: I’ll resign if we take money from gay community – Trustee Secretary…

The expectation is that the ongoing National Cathedral project will be opened to the general public on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The commissioning on the said date is when Ghana marks its 67th Independence Day.