QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company that employs a direct selling business model, says it is committed to transparency and taking decisive action against individuals misrepresenting its brand.

To reinforce this commitment, the company has announced the launch of a Compliance Hotline on WhatsApp (+233256630005) specifically tailored for its operations in Sub-Saharan African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Cameroon, Mali, Guinea, Benin, Togo, and others.

Transparency is of paramount importance in the direct selling industry, especially in emerging economies where QNET continues to gain traction. The company actively encourages strict adherence to its Code of Conduct and Compliance Policies and Procedures, aiming to set and maintain high industry standards.

In a concerted effort to combat policy violations and discourage unethical practices, QNET has taken robust disciplinary actions against those found in breach. Over the past three years, QNET has terminated numerous independent representatives (IRs) across 30 countries for non-compliance, policy violations, and unethical behaviour.

The legal representatives of QNET have aided authorities from nine African nations in submitting complaints against more than 50 Independent Representatives (IRs).

These actions underscore QNET’s unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the direct selling industry.

Mr. Biram Fall, QNET’s Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized that, “To enhance communication with our stakeholders in Sub-Saharan African markets, including customers, independent representatives, and distributors, QNET has introduced the WhatsApp Compliance Hotline exclusively for this region.

The hotline number is now operational, enabling individuals to easily reach out with questions or concerns regarding QNET’s policies and procedures or to report any irregularities.

Our dedication to transparency and the fight against scammers remains steadfast, and we continue to collaborate with security and judicial agencies across the region to deter fraudulent activities.”

QNET encourages the public to utilize the QNET WhatsApp Compliance Hotline for Sub-Saharan African markets (+233256630005) or reach out via email for inquiries related to the company’s Policies and Procedures, Code of Ethics, complaints, or to report any irregularities. This hotline offers both English and French as language options.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia leading direct-selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to live better lives. QNET’s grass-roots business model, fuelled by e-commerce, has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Since its inception 25 years ago, the company has operated a unique business model that allows individuals, both men and women, to start their businesses and earn an income by selling the company’s products.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees. QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

