The Chief Communications Officer of the QI Group, Ramya Chandrasekaran, has divulged the company’s strategic initiative to challenge the longstanding perception that ‘QNET is a scam’ in Ghana.

In a press interaction held on Sunday, September 10, Madam Chandrasekaran emphasised the importance of education and awareness as the primary tools to counter the reputation dent.

“We’ve realized that the only way to address this is through education and awareness. The minute you stop, people forget about you, so we’re committed to investing constantly in campaigns and running advertisements and media engagements.

“Without these, there’s no way we can get the message out there and change the narrative, and our aim right now is to change the narrative,” she said.

Madam Chandrasekaran’s remarks highlight QI Group’s dedication to rectifying the negative perception surrounding QNET in Ghana.

The company recognises that a consistent and comprehensive effort is necessary to rebuild trust and credibility among Ghanaians.

Biram Fall is the Regional General Manager of SSA

On his part, the Regional General Manager for Sub Sahara Africa (SSA) at QNET, Biram Fall shed light on the challenges posed by the decentralised nature of their direct selling model and their commitment to rectifying the situation.

Highlighting the unique structure of direct selling, Mr Fall said, “The very nature of direct selling makes our distributor one mile ahead of us. When we sign you up today, nothing prevents you from signing up someone in South Africa and that is in a continuum.

“There is no way we can be physically present everywhere, so these folks are always a mile ahead. That’s the power of direct selling and it’s fantastic, but if it so happens that they do the wrong thing and misinform, it becomes difficult for us, and it affects our image.”

Mr Fall’s statement underscores the challenges faced by QNET in ensuring that its network of distributors promotes the company’s products and services ethically and accurately. The negative image attributed to QNET in Ghana is a consequence of these challenges.

He is however optimistic about the way forward, explaining that QNET plans to address the reputational damage through awareness campaigns.

“Fortunately, we’ll be able to shake off this bad image through creating awareness. And of course, we have a plan to run a campaign to address this reputational damage, but before that, we have to sort out a few things first,” he said.

QNET’s strategic approach includes engaging with relevant authorities and enhancing its training programs to ensure that its distributors represent the company accurately and transparently. The company recognizes the importance of laying a strong foundation before launching campaigns aimed at changing public perception in Ghana.

“…if you come in the midst of the chaos, turmoil, no one is going to listen because they’ve become convinced of the contrary. So we have to engage the authorities and make sure that our training program is all set and improve a number of things before we come out with campaigns,” he added.

Chief Legal Officer, Nikhil Patel

For the Chief Legal Officer, Nikhil Patel, the over 36 legal cases that have been filed against individuals and independent representatives who used QNET to defraud unsuspecting individuals is a step in the right direction.

These legal actions, he explained aims to address concerns and allegations related to misrepresentation and fraudulent activities.

Mr Patel noted that these legal sanctions form an integral part of the company’s dedicated efforts to rebuild its reputation as a brand firmly committed to upholding integrity, ethical marketing, and adhering to international best practices.

The Chief Transformation and Reputation Officer, Trevor Kuna, underscored QNET’s longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality health, wellness, and lifestyle products since its inception in 1998.

Chief Transformation and Reputation Officer, Trevor Kuna

Mr. Kuna elaborated on the company’s unique approach, emphasising that QNET not only offers premium products but also provides a direct selling business opportunity to individuals aspiring to become distributors of their offerings, known as Independent Representatives.