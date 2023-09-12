The Nkwanta-Kpassa- Damanko road was awarded in 2011 and was expected to be completed in 2013.

However, twelve years down the lane, only 20% of the work has been done with just 10 kilometers of the stretch asphalted.

Drivers and traders who ply the Nkwanta-Kpasa road on the Eastern Corridor daily continue to count their losses due to the bad nature of their roads.

Despite several complaints and threats by residents and commuters to authorities, the situation continues to pose a threat to development in the area.

Some communities have been cut off from the township for days after a cargo track loaded with goods traveling to Accra was involved in an accident.

Other trucks are stuck as the rains have made portions of the road impassable.

Some of the drivers and travelers speaking in an interview on Adom News said they have lost hope in the present and future governments.

They explained that, the area being the food basket of Ghana has been neglected for far too long.

Residents have threatened not to vote in the 2024 general elections if the roads are fixed.

