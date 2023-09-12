Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has disclosed that between 100,000 and 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans have been smuggled out of Ghana to the neighbouring countries, from January to date, this year.

Mr. Aidoo, who raised these concerns while addressing the media in Kumasi said the smuggling of cocoa beans from Ghana to neighboring countries, such as Togo and Cote d’Ivoire, was having a negative toll on the Ghanaian economy.

“We believe that there are some high-powered businessmen involved in the smuggling of cocoa beans…looking at the volume of cocoa beans being smuggled, it is not something that a cocoa farmer can do”…no farmer will be able to transport such volumes,” he noted.

He said some suspects were recently arrested while transporting cocoa beans in trucks to Togo, and cautioned that offenders could face five years mini­mum and a maximum of 10 years jail term.

In a related development, Mr. Aidoo announced that the fertilizer policy would be reviewed to reduce fertilizer smuggling.

He explained that the new policy governmet’s subsi­dy on fertilizers will be removed so that the cost of the commod­ity would be added to the price of cocoa for farmers.

Mr. Aidoo indicated that the new fertilizer policy will be introduced after extensive consultations with stakeholders including the farmers.

He urged cocoa farmers to use organic manure, such as poultry compost, to rejuvenate the soil for higher yield.

Mr Aidoo appealed to journalists to help educate farmers on the use of organic manure.

On government’s decision to open the cocoa season this September instead of October, he explained that it would enable the COCOBOD to guarantee the quality of the cocoa beans and also enable cocoa farmers to get money ahead of reopening of schools.

“When schools are opened in October, it affects farmers as most of them would borrow money for upkeep of children and family,” he said.

