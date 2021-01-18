The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) is calling for the suspension of the reopening of basic schools till all relevant Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are distributed to all schools in the country.

Their call comes barely 24 hours after the reopening of schools for the 2020/2021 academic year to commence following a long break in March 2020.

Reports and checks from schools nationwide revealed most of them were yet to receive the PPEs promised by the government.

A situation IFEST describes as “completely unacceptable”, hence the call.

“It is even more shocking because the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service have had the privilege of experiencing the challenges that bedevilled the sharing of these PPEs during the partial reopening, last year and should have started the distribution long ago before the reopening date.

“Unfortunately, pupils have had to report to school today without the needed PPE at a time when Covid-19 is in the ascendency in the country,” the group lamented in a statement.

However, they have also called on parents and guardians to provide their wards with at least a nose mask and hand sanitiser to enable them to stick to the protocols.

Read the full statement below: