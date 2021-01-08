Some residents of Nawuni, a community in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region, have expressed worry over school reopening.

The residents, who sought safety in schools after a flooding disaster, are being forced to return to their ‘death trap’ houses due to the reopening of schools.

The victims were assured by the National Disaster Management Organisation and its partners of a relocation to a higher ground for safety.

But, with no help in sight, they are being coerced to move back to their homes, a situation they described as dangerous.

Adom News’ Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre, who followed up, reported that Assemblyman for the area, Alhassan Yussif, has ordered the occupants to vacate before 15th January.

All efforts to plead for an extension and relocation have proved futile.