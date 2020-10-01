Nearly 700 residents in some communities in the West Mamprusi district are bearing the brunt of torrential flooding that has wreaked havoc in the area.

Residents in the four communities in the North East Region were forced to evacuate on October 1, following the downpour from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

Property running into thousands of cedis have been destroyed in the phenomenon which has rendered homeless.

The two dams burst separately at Dimia and Guabluga Thursday morning after a heavy downpour.

Rising water levels inundated the communities sparking chaos as panicked residents ran helter-skelter to salvage what was they could.

The situation also caused the main Walewale-Nalerigu road to submerge, leaving a never seen traffic on the busy highway with dozens of travelers and motorists stranded.

On JoyNews’s visit to the community of the Gaagbini, residents were woken from their sleep by the floods with some counting their losses.

The Municipal Chief Executive who arrived at the scene could not control his tears as he explained the situation to JoyNews.

“What we’re trying to do is to send their [victims] items to the district assembly and look at the immediate help we can give in accommodating them. Once we look at how to divert the water, then we will find a lasting solution to the problem of the dam,” he said.

At the Banawa community, residents had to split the Nalerigu – Gambaga road to divert the flow and to prevent it from reaching the municipal capital itself.

A woman and her colleagues who were forced of their homes by the floods told JoyNews all their property have been washed away.

“We could not salvage anything, all is gone. We are waiting here and don’t know what to do. We are about 20 in the house but none of us could a thing. We are stranded we don’t know where to heard. We need a temporary place to get dry for now and we will think of what to do next.”

Those evacuating are being moved to the municipal assembly building in Walewale while others are to be accommodated in public buildings.