Manchester United have some tough games to look forward to in the 2020/21 Champions League, following the UEFA draw ceremony in Geneva.

The Reds regained a spot in the competition after finishing third in last season’s Premier League and will begin the road to the Istanbul final later this month.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW IN FULL

GROUP A

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

RB Salzburg (Austria)

Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia)

GROUP B

Real Madrid (Spain)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Internazionale (Italy)

Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany)

GROUP C

Porto (Portugal)

Manchester City (England)

Olympiacos (Greece)

Marseille (France)



GROUP D

Liverpool (England)

Ajax (Netherlands)

Atalanta (Italy)

Midtjylland (Denmark)

GROUP E

Sevilla (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

Krasnodar (Russia)

Rennes (France)

GROUP F

Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Lazio (Italy)

Club Brugge (Belgium)

GROUP G

Juventus (Italy)

Barcelona (Spain)

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

Ferencvaros (Hungary)

GROUP H

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

UNITED (ENGLAND)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)