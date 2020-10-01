Manchester United have some tough games to look forward to in the 2020/21 Champions League, following the UEFA draw ceremony in Geneva.
The Reds regained a spot in the competition after finishing third in last season’s Premier League and will begin the road to the Istanbul final later this month.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW IN FULL
GROUP A
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
RB Salzburg (Austria)
Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia)
GROUP B
Real Madrid (Spain)
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Internazionale (Italy)
Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany)
GROUP C
Porto (Portugal)
Manchester City (England)
Olympiacos (Greece)
Marseille (France)
GROUP D
Liverpool (England)
Ajax (Netherlands)
Atalanta (Italy)
Midtjylland (Denmark)
GROUP E
Sevilla (Spain)
Chelsea (England)
Krasnodar (Russia)
Rennes (France)
GROUP F
Zenit St Petersburg (Russia)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Lazio (Italy)
Club Brugge (Belgium)
GROUP G
Juventus (Italy)
Barcelona (Spain)
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)
Ferencvaros (Hungary)
GROUP H
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
UNITED (ENGLAND)
RB Leipzig (Germany)
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)