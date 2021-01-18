Tributes are pouring in for the Associate Director of Students Life and Engagement at Ashesi University, Frances Awua-Kyerematen, who passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

Her untimely death occurred on the afternoon of January 15, 2021, after battling Covid-19, few days after celebrating her birthday.

Mrs Awua-Kyerematen worked in Coaching, Counselling and Advising. She was ‘The Coach’ to many students on campus.

Frances Awua-Kyerematen at the walkway of the Research Building at Ashesi University

She first joined Ashesi’s Admissions & Financial Aid Office in 2017, where she helped identify and recruit students into Ashesi and joined the Office of Students and Community Affairs in 2019.

Throughout her time on campus, she was an excellent champion for student wellbeing, growth and success.

She was a true definition of someone who exemplified the power of living in the moment and maintaining a positive spirit.

Her sudden death has come as a shock to so many, including friends, students, staff and faculty of Ashesi University.

I’ll miss you soo much Aunty Naa😞 pic.twitter.com/iHeOvVG3hz — o h e m a a (@ohemaa_________) January 15, 2021

there’s so much i want to post but this is my fav memory of us. Sleep well Frances. Thank you so so much ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/6eDAPpPnqc — 🐼 (@_coolshugz) January 15, 2021

One of the awesome people I met @Ashesi . You are missed Frances ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/1yF6RPgJYm — mwesigwa job nkuusi (@MrJob6) January 16, 2021

MY BUBBLIEST NIECE WILL FIZZ NO MORE R.I.P.P. FRANCES AWUAH KYEREMATENG 😢😢😢 Posted by Eyetarzan Anokyenana on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Lost my sister in law, Frances, standing on my right. Frances, you were such a good soul. Rest in peace, Osis Posted by Nana Akomea on Sunday, January 17, 2021