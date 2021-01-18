The late Frances Awua-Kyerematen

Tributes are pouring in for the Associate Director of Students Life and Engagement at Ashesi University, Frances Awua-Kyerematen, who passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

Her untimely death occurred on the afternoon of January 15, 2021, after battling Covid-19, few days after celebrating her birthday.

 Mrs Awua-Kyerematen worked in Coaching, Counselling and Advising. She was ‘The Coach’ to many students on campus.

Frances Awua-Kyerematen at the walkway of the Research Building at Ashesi University

She first joined Ashesi’s Admissions & Financial Aid Office in 2017, where she helped identify and recruit students into Ashesi and joined the Office of Students and Community Affairs in 2019.

Throughout her time on campus, she was an excellent champion for student wellbeing, growth and success.

She was a true definition of someone who exemplified the power of living in the moment and maintaining a positive spirit.

Her sudden death has come as a shock to so many, including friends, students, staff and faculty of Ashesi University.

MY BUBBLIEST NIECE WILL FIZZ NO MORE R.I.P.P. FRANCES AWUAH KYEREMATENG 😢😢😢

Posted by Eyetarzan Anokyenana on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Lost my sister in law, Frances, standing on my right. Frances, you were such a good soul. Rest in peace, Osis

Posted by Nana Akomea on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Why do wonderful people have to leave us so soon? I guess it’s just because this world is not our home… rest in peace Frances Awua-Kyeremateng

Posted by Maamette Appiah on Friday, January 15, 2021