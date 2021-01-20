Members of Parliament have been directed by Speaker Alban Bagbin to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test.

This comes as the country is experiencing a surge of infections.

“All members of parliament are requested to avail themselves for this important medical screening exercise,” the Speaker said.

Addressing the House on the importance of the screening, he said Covid-19 is real and deadly, “we expect all members …. to do this.”

The screening which is slated for Wednesday, January 20 is expected to end by Friday, January 22, 2021, at Parliament’s Medical Centre.

The exercise will be the first medical screening for members of the 8th Parliament under Alban Bagbin’s leadership.

The Speaker cautioned that any member who fails to subject him/herself to the exercise will be dealt with.

“At the end of the day, if we find out that a member or some members’ haven’t gone through the screening, we will advise ourselves as to what to do,” he added.