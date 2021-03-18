Hakim Ziyech was on target as Chelsea booked a spot in the Champions League quarter finals with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Atletico Madrid following a dominant second-leg performance.

The Morocco international netted his first goal at Stamford Bridge on 34 minutes as the Blues went on to seal a 3-0 win on aggregate and maintain Thomas Tuchel’s unbeaten start as manager.

Atletico will point to a penalty appeal turned down eight minutes prior to the opener when Cesar Azpilicueta was fortunate not to be penalised for appearing to pull back Yannick Carrasco in the area.

However, the visitors rarely threatened and their misery was compounded nine minutes from time when Stefan Savic was given his marching orders for elbowing Antonio Rudiger. In added time substitute Emerson slammed home Chelsea’s second to rub salt in the away side’s wounds.

Chelsea can now look forward to Friday’s draw for the last eight before hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup sixth round On Sunday. Atletico are at home to Alaves in La Liga on the same day.