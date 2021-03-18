Bayern Munich breezed into the Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-1 win over Lazio in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

The Bundesliga champions progress 6-2 on aggregate thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s first-half penalty, his 73rd goal in the Champions League, and substitute Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting’s chipped finish.

Marco Parolo nodded in a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Lazio began well and had the first real chance of the second leg when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s tame header landed into the grateful arms of stand-in goalkeeper Alex Nubel in the 14th minute.

But Bayern put their sluggish, complacent start behind them and grew into the contest. The hosts took the lead from the penalty spot just past the half-hour mark after Vedat Muriqi pulled down Leon Goretzka as a corner was being taken. Robert Lewandowski smashed his strike into the bottom left corner, sending former Bayern goalkeeper Pepe Reina the wrong way, for his 39th goal of the season in all competitions.

Bayern had little trouble defending their lead after the break. Lewandowski so nearly added a second in the 66th minute, but his vicious strike from the edge of the box cannoned off the woodwork.

The Poland international’s replacement Choupo-Moting extended Bayern’s lead just two minutes after coming off the bench. Bayern needed just two passes. David Alaba easily slipped the striker through the heart of the Lazio defence and coolly dinked it past Reina.

Lazio pulled a goal back late on through substitute Parolo, who nodded in Andreas Pereira’s free-kick from close range after Javi Martinez let him go free.