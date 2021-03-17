Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died aged 61, the country’s vice-president has announced.

He died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan said in an announcement on state television.

Mr Magufuli has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumours have been circulating about his health.

Opposition politicians said earlier this week that he had contracted Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed.

Mr Magufuli was declared president on his 56th birthday in October 2015.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.