Arise Ghana Demo: Police arrest 3 protesters

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three protesters of the ongoing demonstration by the pressure group, Arise Ghana.

The three were allegedly picked up for their involvement in the tension that has characterized the demonstration.

According to reports, the police had to fire tear gas at the demonstrators who were pelting them with stones.

As a result, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange road has been closed, with no movement from either vehicles or persons.

Another protester arrested

Meanwhile, the Police have called for reinforcements to deal with the situation.