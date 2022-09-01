Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Akuapem Poloo, says she doesn’t accept juicy proposals from some ministers and big men who want to get under the sheets with her.

According to her, she prefers men who aren’t wealthy or well-to-do because they hardly motivate ladies they date.

She added that, I don’t date because he is rich. Rich men contact me and I don’t pay attention. I used to move with some guys and when went out most of these ministers wanted me, but I looked away.

The people who can help me, I don’t pay attention to them. I only want to move with normal people, that is people who hustle, they open my mind and motivate me to work some more. But if you move with a rich man. There is nothing new. I love hustlers more than well-to-do people. Akuapem Poloo on dating rich men

Additionally, she said she decided in 2017 to keep her relationship life out of the public space.

They want me. They want to marry and date me. Likewise, they want to help me. They ask me what I want. But I don’t pay attention. You hear a lot of celebs dating ministers and other top singers, but since 2017 have you heard that I am dating anyone?

Meanwhile, the controversial actress announced her conversion to Islam through an Instagram post

The actress duly completed the process on August 9, as she was presented some items to symbolise her acceptance into the religion.

The conversion was done under the auspices of the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Chief Imam of Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board.

Some other Islamic leaders, including women, were present at the ceremony.

Images she shared on social media captured Poloo fully covered from head to toe with a wide smile on her face.

